Why Air India has joined hands with Booking.com
What's the story
Air India has announced a strategic partnership with Booking.com, one of the world's leading online travel agencies. The collaboration will let customers book flights and accommodations on a single co-branded platform on Air India's website and app. This new feature will give Maharaja Club members exclusive benefits, as well as five Maharaja points for every ₹100 spent through this platform.
Platform features
Booking.com will provide access to over 31M listings globally
The new platform will give Air India customers access to Booking.com's 31 million global listings, including homes, villas, and other stay facilities. Laura Houldsworth, MD and VP of Asia Pacific at Booking.com, said the partnership combines their global accommodation inventory with Air India's expanding international network. This way, they can make it easier for travelers to book their flights and stay in one place.
Loyalty rewards
Exclusive benefits for Maharaja Club members
The partnership also promises exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards for Maharaja Club members. For every ₹100 spent through the dedicated platform, these members will earn five Maharaja points. Over the last two years, more than 100 brands across categories have partnered with Air India for the Maharaja Club through Star Alliance.