Why Air India has joined hands with Booking.com

Platform features

Booking.com will provide access to over 31M listings globally

The new platform will give Air India customers access to Booking.com's 31 million global listings, including homes, villas, and other stay facilities. Laura Houldsworth, MD and VP of Asia Pacific at Booking.com, said the partnership combines their global accommodation inventory with Air India's expanding international network. This way, they can make it easier for travelers to book their flights and stay in one place.