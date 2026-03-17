Air India brings back last of 30 grounded legacy aircraft
Air India just pulled off a major comeback, reviving all 30 of its legacy aircraft previously grounded (these aircraft had been grounded beginning in February 2020).
The final one, a Boeing 777-300ER named VT-ALL, rejoined operations in March 2026 after more than six years on the ground.
It's a big win for Air India as it looks to boost its fleet and get more flights in the air.
VT-ALL wasn't just dusted off
VT-ALL wasn't just dusted off: it got a full makeover at Air India Engineering Services's Nagpur facility.
Engineers replaced more than 3,000 parts, tackled more than 4,000 maintenance jobs, swapped out engines, and fixed everything from landing gear to avionics.
The whole process was closely watched by aviation authorities and Boeing experts to make sure safety came first.
This revival shows how serious Air India is about safety
This revival shows how serious Air India is about safety and reliability under Tata's ownership, especially now when everyone's watching airlines closely for technical issues.
Plus, with plans to give VT-ALL an even bigger upgrade in 2027, it's clear Air India wants to keep growing and improving for travelers everywhere.