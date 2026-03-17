Air India brings back last of 30 grounded legacy aircraft Business Mar 17, 2026

Air India just pulled off a major comeback, reviving all 30 of its legacy aircraft previously grounded (these aircraft had been grounded beginning in February 2020).

The final one, a Boeing 777-300ER named VT-ALL, rejoined operations in March 2026 after more than six years on the ground.

It's a big win for Air India as it looks to boost its fleet and get more flights in the air.