Air India considers 'No meals' domestic tickets to lower fares
Business
Air India might let you book a "No Meals" ticket on domestic flights, so you can skip the food and pay less.
It's a move aimed at travelers who just want affordable fares without the extra frills.
Air India trial hinges on feedback
If this gets the green light, Air India will test out the "No Meals" option on a few short-haul routes first. They'll use passenger feedback to decide if it should stick around or expand.
Right now, meals are included on Air India's domestic and international flights.
Air India hopes option increases flexibility
This new ticket type is part of Air India considering giving people more options and keep costs down for those who don't need meal service.
The airline hopes it'll make flying feel more flexible and budget-friendly.