Air India drops free overseas crew laundry to cut costs
Starting July 1, Air India will no longer offer free laundry services to its flight crew during overseas layovers, aiming to cut costs as the airline faces major financial losses.
Domestic laundry support stays unchanged, but this move has left many employees concerned about keeping up professional standards on long-haul flights.
Air India crew hotels add irons
To help out, hotels where crews stay will now have irons and ironing boards in their rooms. Crew can also request extra uniforms through an internal portal before trips.
Laundry service exceptions still apply during international flight diversions or training abroad.
Some staff feel the policy doesn't match Air India's goal of competing with top Gulf airlines, but so far the company hasn't publicly addressed these concerns.