Air India drops sports equipment handling fees on selected fares
Business
Good news for athletes and sports lovers; Air India has dropped handling charges for carrying sports equipment on economy flex, premium economy flex, and all business class tickets, both in India and abroad.
So if you're traveling with cricket bats, golf kits, or even a javelin, you'll save some cash; keep in mind that regular excess baggage fees still apply if you go over your weight limit.
Athletes welcome waiver citing ₹2,000-7,000 fees
Athletes have welcomed the move since those old charges (two thousand to seven thousand rupees) really added up.
Olympian and pro golfer Udayan Mane called it "a step in the right direction" and said he hopes Air India can spread the waiver to all its flights pan India.