Air India drops sports equipment handling fees on selected fares Business Jun 30, 2026

Good news for athletes and sports lovers; Air India has dropped handling charges for carrying sports equipment on economy flex, premium economy flex, and all business class tickets, both in India and abroad.

So if you're traveling with cricket bats, golf kits, or even a javelin, you'll save some cash; keep in mind that regular excess baggage fees still apply if you go over your weight limit.