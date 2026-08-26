Air India, Drukair sign deal to boost India-Bhutan connectivity
What's the story
Air India and Drukair-Royal Bhutan Airlines have announced an interline partnership to improve travel connectivity between India, Bhutan, and other international destinations. The agreement will allow passengers to book combined journeys on both airlines through a single ticket. It also provides coordinated baggage handling and passenger transfers until the final destination.
Travel benefits
Air India passengers can travel to Paro via Delhi
The partnership will give passengers access to interline fares and connections through Air India's hub at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Air India passengers can travel to Paro via Delhi from destinations across the airline's international network.
They can also take onward Drukair flights from Paro to Bumthang, Gelephu, and Yonphula in Bhutan.
Network expansion
Expanding connectivity in SAARC region
The partnership will also expand Air India's connectivity to nearly all countries in the SAARC region through its own and partner networks.
Drukair passengers will be able to connect through Delhi, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Air India's domestic network.
This includes Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi as well as international destinations served by Air India such as Paris Charles de Gaulle, Colombo, and Newark, among others.
Economic impact
Supporting tourism and business travel between India, Bhutan
The interline partnership between Air India and Drukair is expected to support tourism and business travel by improving passenger access between India, Bhutan, and international markets.
Currently, Drukair operates daily flights between Delhi and Paro with seven departures a week in each direction.
However, Air India does not operate a direct flight to Bhutan; its passengers will use Drukair-operated sectors under the new interline arrangement.