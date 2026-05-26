Members can earn and redeem Maharaja Points on over 55 destinations

Air India Express now lets you redeem Maharaja Club points

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:19 pm May 26, 202604:19 pm

What's the story

Air India has expanded its Maharaja Club loyalty program to include Air India Express flights. Now, members can earn and redeem Maharaja Points on over 55 destinations across South, Southeast, and West Asia. The move aims to enhance customer retention while attracting new travelers. Nipun Aggarwal, CCO of Air India and Chairman of Air India Express said, "The growing scale of the Air India Express network makes the introduction of accruals and redemptions on these flights both timely and important."