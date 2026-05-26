Air India Express now lets you redeem Maharaja Club points
What's the story
Air India has expanded its Maharaja Club loyalty program to include Air India Express flights. Now, members can earn and redeem Maharaja Points on over 55 destinations across South, Southeast, and West Asia. The move aims to enhance customer retention while attracting new travelers. Nipun Aggarwal, CCO of Air India and Chairman of Air India Express said, "The growing scale of the Air India Express network makes the introduction of accruals and redemptions on these flights both timely and important."
Earning points
How to earn points
Members can earn Maharaja Points and Tier Points on Air India Express flights by entering their Maharaja Club ID at the time of booking. This can be done on the airline's official website, app, or through travel agents. The earning structure is applicable across a range of fare categories including those for senior citizens, students, and armed forces personnel.
Accumulation rules
Points are calculated on the base fare and fuel surcharge
Points are calculated on the base fare and fuel surcharge. Bookings made on the Air India Express website/app earn eight, 10, 11, and 12 points per ₹100 spent at Red, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers respectively. However, bookings through other channels like travel agents earn slightly lesser points (6-10) across these same tiers.
Redemption
Currently, redemptions are limited to codeshare flights
Currently, the redemptions are limited to codeshare flights with Air India's 'AI' flight code but operated by Air India Express. The redemption prices are based on the Economy Super Value Fare.