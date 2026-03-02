Singh's tenure will end on March 19

Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh resigns after 5 years

By Mudit Dube 04:08 pm Mar 02, 202604:08 pm

What's the story

Aloke Singh, the CEO of Air India Express, is stepping down from his position. His five-year-long tenure will officially end on March 19. The announcement was made in a memo sent to employees. Singh described his time at the airline as one characterized by "defining transformation." He highlighted several achievements during his leadership, including an intricate merger and integration process and a four-fold fleet expansion to over 100 aircraft.