Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh resigns after 5 years
Aloke Singh, the CEO of Air India Express, is stepping down from his position. His five-year-long tenure will officially end on March 19. The announcement was made in a memo sent to employees. Singh described his time at the airline as one characterized by "defining transformation." He highlighted several achievements during his leadership, including an intricate merger and integration process and a four-fold fleet expansion to over 100 aircraft.
Airline's transformation under Singh's leadership
Under Singh's stewardship, Air India Express transformed from a small niche player to India's third-largest narrow-body airline. The carrier now operates on domestic routes and 14 international destinations with a workforce of around 8,300 people. In his farewell note, he credited the staff for their resilience and professionalism during challenging times. "Ours has been a journey without parallel. I would not trade a single chapter," he wrote.
Leadership transition
New leadership at Air India Express
In light of Singh's departure, Air India Express has announced that its current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hamish Maxwell, will take over as the accountable manager. This role entails operational oversight and regulatory compliance. The transition comes as the airline continues to expand and integrate within the larger restructuring of the Air India group.