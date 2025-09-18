Air India Express launches Bengaluru-Bangkok route: Check flight schedule

Flights leave Bengaluru at 11:00 and land in Bangkok at 16:45; returns depart Bangkok at 17:45 and arrive back in Bengaluru at 20:30—every day. If you want extra comfort, 'Xpress Biz' seats offer more legroom. Meals come from the 'Gourmair' menu with both Indian and international chef-prepared options.

Expanding the network

This new route boosts Air India Express's network in Thailand—they already fly to Bangkok from Lucknow, Pune, Surat, and to Phuket from Hyderabad.

With Bengaluru as its biggest hub (440 weekly flights across India and abroad), the airline is making it easier for travelers to explore Southeast Asia without hassle.