Air India Express launches Bengaluru-Bangkok route: Check flight schedule
Starting October 18, 2025, Air India Express will run daily non-stop flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok.
Introductory round-trip fares start at ₹16,800, with one-way tickets from Bengaluru at ₹9,000 and return tickets at ₹8,850.
Booking is open on the airline's website, app, and major travel platforms.
Flight schedule and meal options
Flights leave Bengaluru at 11:00 and land in Bangkok at 16:45; returns depart Bangkok at 17:45 and arrive back in Bengaluru at 20:30—every day.
If you want extra comfort, 'Xpress Biz' seats offer more legroom.
Meals come from the 'Gourmair' menu with both Indian and international chef-prepared options.
Expanding the network
This new route boosts Air India Express's network in Thailand—they already fly to Bangkok from Lucknow, Pune, Surat, and to Phuket from Hyderabad.
With Bengaluru as its biggest hub (440 weekly flights across India and abroad), the airline is making it easier for travelers to explore Southeast Asia without hassle.