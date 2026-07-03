Air India Express restores all West Asia flights
What's the story
Air India Express has announced the resumption of its West Asia flight services, including routes to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait. The Kozhikode-Salalah flights resumed on July 2, while the Kozhikode-Kuwait route will be operational from today. Bengaluru-Kuwait flights will also resume from July 4 with an increase in frequency over time. This move is aimed at restoring connectivity across the region after recent disruptions.
Service resumption
Kozhikode-Kuwait route to increase frequency over time
The Kozhikode-Salalah route will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the Kozhikode-Kuwait route will initially run once a week from July 3 before increasing to three weekly services from July 5. Air India Express will also resume flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3. Bengaluru-Kuwait flights will begin with one weekly service from July 4 and expand to three weekly flights starting July 7.
Network expansion
Airline's overall operations to West Asia
Air India Express now serves 13 destinations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The airline operates around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities with the region. Recently added routes include Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Guwahati-Abu Dhabi/Dubai, Bengaluru-Phuket, and Pune-Amritsar. After these additions, Air India Express operates around 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru to 30 domestic and seven international destinations.