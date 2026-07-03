Kozhikode-Salalah flights resumed on July 2

Air India Express restores all West Asia flights

By Mudit Dube 01:16 pm Jul 03, 202601:16 pm

What's the story

Air India Express has announced the resumption of its West Asia flight services, including routes to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait. The Kozhikode-Salalah flights resumed on July 2, while the Kozhikode-Kuwait route will be operational from today. Bengaluru-Kuwait flights will also resume from July 4 with an increase in frequency over time. This move is aimed at restoring connectivity across the region after recent disruptions.