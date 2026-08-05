Air India Express to start 6 domestic routes Sept 1
Business
Air India Express is rolling out six new domestic routes starting September 1, 2026.
Cities like Aurangabad, Coimbatore, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Madurai, and Tirupati will now get direct flights to metros such as Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
Air India Express reaches 48 cities
With these new routes, Air India Express will be flying to 48 cities in India and 16 international destinations.
The airline runs more than 500 flights daily with more than 100 planes in its fleet, showing they are serious about connecting more corners of the country and beyond.