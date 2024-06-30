In brief Simplifying... In brief Air India Express, owned by Tata Group, faced a strike from about 200 cabin crew members over alleged mismanagement, leading to flight cancellations and 25 terminations.

The strike ended after a meeting between the union and management, with termination letters being withdrawn.

However, the union accuses the airline of unfair labor practices, including penalizing crew members for taking sick leave and initiating inquiries against union members. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The union now seeks labor commissioner's intervention

Air India Express accused of unfair labor practices by union

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Jun 30, 202405:20 pm

What's the story The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) has accused the airline of unfair labor practices, including issuing charge sheets to its members. The union has sought intervention from the Chief Labor Commissioner (Central), detailing their grievances in a letter. The allegations surface amid ongoing conciliation proceedings between cabin crew members and airline management. The AIXEU claims that these actions are damaging industrial relations, already strained by "unfair labor practices and violations of labor legislation."

Charge sheets

Union claims charge sheets issued to sick leave takers

The AIXEU alleges that charge sheets have been issued to cabin crew members who took sick leave from May 6-8. The union also claims an inquiry is being initiated against select union members. This follows a strike on May 7, where approximately 200 cabin crew members protested against alleged mismanagement at Air India Express, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and the termination of services for 25 cabin crew members.

Strike resolution

Strike called off following conciliation meeting

The strike was called off on May 9 after a conciliation meeting between union representatives and management, convened by the Chief Labor Commissioner (Central). The termination letters issued to the cabin crew were subsequently withdrawn by Tata Group-owned Air India Express. In their June 28 letter, the union attributed these issues to "the monopoly and adamancy behaviour of the management" and requested further intervention from Chief Labor Commissioner (Central). Air India Express has not yet commented on these allegations.