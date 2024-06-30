In brief Simplifying... In brief Mamata Machinery, a global manufacturer and exporter of packaging machines, has filed IPO documents with SEBI.

Mamata Machinery files IPO documents with market regulator SEBI

By Akash Pandey 04:42 pm Jun 30, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Mamata Machinery Ltd has submitted its draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the markets regulator, the proposed IPO consists solely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.82 lakh equity shares by the company's promoters. The funds raised from this public issue will be directed to the selling shareholders, not to Mamata Machinery Ltd itself.

Shareholders list

Shareholders to benefit from this IPO

The selling shareholders, including Nayana Patel, Mahendra Patel, Bhagvati Patel, Mamata Group Corporate Services LLP, and Mamata Management Services LLP will receive all proceeds from the IPO. The company's draft IPO papers state that the purpose of this initial stock sale is to reap the benefits of listing its equity shares on stock exchanges. This move might enhance its visibility and brand image, offer liquidity for its shareholders, and establish a public market for its equity shares.

Company profile

Global presence and product portfolio

Mamata Machinery specializes in manufacturing as well as exporting plastic bags, pouch-making machines, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment. The company offers manufacturing solutions for the packaging industry under brand names Vega and Win. As of May 2024, it has installed over 4,500 machines across 75 countries. Catering to the entire flexible packaging market value chain, Mamata Machinery offers a wide array of products. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is serving as the sole Book Running Lead Manager to the issue.