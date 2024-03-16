Next Article

RVNL is one of the top performers in the Indian stock market

This railway stock has gained 1,150% in merely 5 years

By Akash Pandey 03:44 pm Mar 16, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a public sector railway stock, has seen an impressive growth of 1,150% in nearly five years. Launched in March 2019 with an initial public offering (IPO) priced between Rs. 17 and Rs. 19 per share, the stock was listed on both BSE and NSE at Rs. 19 per stock. As of last week, the RVNL share price closed at around Rs. 246 per share, marking a significant increase since its listing.

Over the past year, RVNL's share price has seen a significant rise of 300%, increasing from Rs. 62 to Rs. 246 per share. In the last six months alone, the stock has appreciated by 50%, moving from nearly Rs. 165 to Rs. 246. Despite losing nearly 2.5% in the past month, RVNL shares have shown a steady growth trajectory since their listing.

Investors who put Rs. 1 lakh into RVNL shares a month ago would now have Rs. 97,500. Those who invested at 2024-starting would have seen their investment grow to Rs. 1.35 lakh. A six-month-old investment would have turned into Rs. 1.50 lakh today. Remarkably, an investment made a year ago would now be worth Rs. 4 lakh, while an investor who bought at the time of listing could see their initial outlay grow to a staggering Rs. 12.50 lakh today.