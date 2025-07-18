Next Article
Air India Express will add its 50th Boeing 737 MAX
Air India Express is about to reach a big milestone—its 50th Boeing 737 MAX-8 has already joined the fleet.
These planes, originally meant for Chinese airlines but redirected due to safety concerns, are part of the airline's speedy expansion since September 2023.
Air India Express's fleet has more than doubled since 2022
Since Tata took over in 2022, Air India Express has more than doubled its fleet and plans to grow even bigger.
Swapping out older planes for fuel-efficient MAX-8s gives them an edge in India's busy low-cost market.
After this batch, though, new deliveries pause until at least March or April 2026—so this growth spurt is a pretty big deal right now.
