Air India Express's FY2025 losses soar to ₹5,822 crore
Business
Air India Express just raised its borrowing limit by 25%, now at ₹17,500 crore, to help steady its finances after merging with AirAsia India in 2024.
The move comes as the airline faces cash flow issues from West Asian airspace closures and higher fuel prices.
Plans to add 20-24 new planes this year
Even with a 26% jump in revenue (₹16,033 crore in FY2025), Air India Express's losses soared over four times to ₹5,822 crore: that's losing ₹36 for every ₹100 earned.
Meanwhile, parent company Air India has managed to cut losses under CEO Campbell Wilson.
Looking ahead, Air India Express plans to add 20 to 24 new planes this year to boost operations and hopefully turn things around.