Air India, IndiGo announce major expansion plans for 2026

Upgrades, lounges, and more flights

Air India will add two refreshed 787-8s every month from February and introduce six new wide-body jets, plus open a fancy international lounge at Delhi Airport (with a new San Francisco lounge opening and an upgrade to the New York JFK lounge commencing).

IndiGo wants to hit over 123 million passengers by the end of 2025—up from 113 million in 2024—and is launching non-stop flights to Athens while expanding both domestic and international routes.