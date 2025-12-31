Next Article
Air India, IndiGo announce major expansion plans for 2026
Business
Big moves are coming to Indian skies in 2026!
Air India is rolling out refurbished Boeing 787-8s starting February, and IndiGo is set to debut its first Airbus A321XLR.
Both airlines are stepping up their game with new planes and better services.
Upgrades, lounges, and more flights
Air India will add two refreshed 787-8s every month from February and introduce six new wide-body jets, plus open a fancy international lounge at Delhi Airport (with a new San Francisco lounge opening and an upgrade to the New York JFK lounge commencing).
IndiGo wants to hit over 123 million passengers by the end of 2025—up from 113 million in 2024—and is launching non-stop flights to Athens while expanding both domestic and international routes.