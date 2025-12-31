Rupee drops 5% in 2025, becomes Asia's weakest currency

The Indian rupee ended 2025 at ₹89.88 per US dollar, falling nearly 5% over the year and earning the title of Asia's worst-performing currency. The slide is mainly due to heavy foreign investor withdrawals and increased dollar demand from importers.

Why does this matter? A weaker rupee generally makes things like fuel, gold, and imported gadgets pricier—so everyday costs could go up.

Exporters might get a boost selling abroad, but anyone with savings or investments in rupees loses value internationally.

What's behind the fall? Foreign investors pulled $16.5 billion out of Indian stocks this year, creating extra demand for dollars and pushing the rupee down further—at one point hitting a record low of ₹91.08 in December.

Importers buying essentials also added pressure.