India's fiscal deficit hits 62% of annual target already

Tax struggles, but investment stays strong

Tax collections have dipped a bit compared to last year, with net receipts down to ₹13.9 trillion from ₹14.4 trillion, hinting at some collection challenges.

On the bright side, non-tax revenue grew to ₹5.2 trillion and capital expenditure jumped to ₹6.6 trillion, much of which includes infrastructure investments—showing a focus on long-term growth even as officials try to balance the books in uncertain times.