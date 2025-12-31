NVIDIA's H200 chips are coming to China in 2026 Business Dec 31, 2025

NVIDIA has received orders for over two million H200 AI chips from Chinese companies for 2026, after a huge spike in demand.

The first shipments are set for mid-February, and these next-gen chips promise faster speeds and more power—just what big tech firms like ByteDance are looking for as they ramp up their AI game.