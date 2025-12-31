Next Article
NVIDIA's H200 chips are coming to China in 2026
Business
NVIDIA has received orders for over two million H200 AI chips from Chinese companies for 2026, after a huge spike in demand.
The first shipments are set for mid-February, and these next-gen chips promise faster speeds and more power—just what big tech firms like ByteDance are looking for as they ramp up their AI game.
What makes the H200 special?
With 141GB of super-fast memory and a bandwidth of 4.8TB/s, the H200 outpaces its predecessor for tasks like running large language models and handling long-context data.
Each chip costs $27,000 (or about 1.5 million yuan for an eight-pack), making it pricier than local options but still cheaper than gray market deals—no wonder Chinese internet giants are lining up to buy.