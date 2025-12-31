UK universities making it easier to switch jobs in 50s

In a surprising trend, UK universities are extending their career services to graduates in their 40s and 50s. The move comes as more older alumni seek help to revive their careers. The services include assistance with job applications, interview preparation, and finding new opportunities for those feeling stuck in their current roles.

Service expansion Lifelong access to career services The trend of offering lifelong access to campus career services is on the rise in UK universities. This change was highlighted by Gil Hamilton, who had been in the same job for 17 years and was unaware of her university's career advice services until a friend mentioned it. She said, "I was really quite worried about changing jobs... I hadn't had a different job in all that time."

Coaching impact Career coaching helps older graduates Lancaster University's career service connected Hamilton with career coach Rachel Beauchamp, who helped her navigate the current job market. Hamilton said, "I was feeling, do I actually have any other skills? Can I do anything else?" Beauchamp emphasized the importance of recognizing skills gained outside one's workplace and has helped many older graduates who haven't applied for jobs through formal routes for 15-20 years.

Workforce re-entry Aiding return to workforce Beauchamp shared an example of a graduate with extensive experience running parent groups at her children's schools. The woman had been out of work for 12 years and wanted to return to the workforce. After an initial appointment with Beauchamp about writing her CV, she undersold herself but eventually landed an administrative role in the NHS.