UK universities making it easier to switch jobs in 50s
What's the story
In a surprising trend, UK universities are extending their career services to graduates in their 40s and 50s. The move comes as more older alumni seek help to revive their careers. The services include assistance with job applications, interview preparation, and finding new opportunities for those feeling stuck in their current roles.
Service expansion
Lifelong access to career services
The trend of offering lifelong access to campus career services is on the rise in UK universities. This change was highlighted by Gil Hamilton, who had been in the same job for 17 years and was unaware of her university's career advice services until a friend mentioned it. She said, "I was really quite worried about changing jobs... I hadn't had a different job in all that time."
Coaching impact
Career coaching helps older graduates
Lancaster University's career service connected Hamilton with career coach Rachel Beauchamp, who helped her navigate the current job market. Hamilton said, "I was feeling, do I actually have any other skills? Can I do anything else?" Beauchamp emphasized the importance of recognizing skills gained outside one's workplace and has helped many older graduates who haven't applied for jobs through formal routes for 15-20 years.
Workforce re-entry
Aiding return to workforce
Beauchamp shared an example of a graduate with extensive experience running parent groups at her children's schools. The woman had been out of work for 12 years and wanted to return to the workforce. After an initial appointment with Beauchamp about writing her CV, she undersold herself but eventually landed an administrative role in the NHS.
Service awareness
Awareness of lifetime access to career services
Jeremy Swan, the head of policy and advocacy at the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services, said many graduates are unaware that lifetime access "is rapidly becoming the norm." He added that more than 40% of universities in England and Wales now offer this service. Hamilton echoed this sentiment, saying more people need to know it's easy to get help, and it's free, to gain confidence and explore new opportunities.