Air India resumes Shanghai-Delhi flights after nearly 6 years

Air India has resumed its direct flight services between Shanghai and New Delhi, after a gap of nearly six years. The inaugural flight took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday with over 230 passengers on board. This resumption marks a major step in normalizing air connectivity between the two countries, which had been disrupted since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Diplomatic response Improved connectivity between India and China Pratik Mathur, the Consul General of India in Shanghai, welcomed the resumption of Air India's direct flight services. He said this would greatly improve the people-to-people, business and institutional connectivity between India and China. Mathur also stressed on the importance of enhanced air connectivity for trade, tourism, academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts especially between India and East China.

Flight schedule Flight details and aircraft type Air India will operate the Shanghai-Delhi route four times a week with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The modernized cabins and enhanced on-board services of these planes are expected to cater to the growing demand for travel between the two countries.

