Air India just ordered 30 new Boeing jets and upgraded its Airbus plans

What's happening with Air India Express and Airbus?

Air India Express, the budget arm, currently operates 51 737-8 jets.

Alongside the new order, Air India also switched up 15 of its previous Airbus A321neo orders for the longer-range A321XLR model—so they can fly further without refueling.

But don't worry: their huge Airbus deal (300 planes in total) isn't changing; 15 A321neo orders have been converted to A321XLR while the remainder (195 A321neo and 90 A320neo) remain unchanged.