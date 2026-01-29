Air India just ordered 30 new Boeing jets and upgraded its Airbus plans
Air India is going big on fleet upgrades, locking in 30 more Boeing planes—20 of the 737-8s and 10 of the larger 737-10s.
This move is part of their push to modernize, bringing their total Boeing orders to a massive 250 (with about 200 still waiting to arrive).
What's happening with Air India Express and Airbus?
Air India Express, the budget arm, currently operates 51 737-8 jets.
Alongside the new order, Air India also switched up 15 of its previous Airbus A321neo orders for the longer-range A321XLR model—so they can fly further without refueling.
But don't worry: their huge Airbus deal (300 planes in total) isn't changing; 15 A321neo orders have been converted to A321XLR while the remainder (195 A321neo and 90 A320neo) remain unchanged.
Why does this matter?
India's skies are getting busier every year. Experts say South Asia will need over 3,000 new planes in the coming decades as travel demand keeps rising fast.
For young travelers and aviation fans alike, it means more routes, newer aircraft, and maybe even cheaper flights ahead!