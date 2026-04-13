Air India lands 1st revamped Boeing 787-8 in Delhi
Business
Air India just brought home its first fully revamped Boeing 787-8, landing in Delhi after a nonstop flight from California.
This marks the start of a major upgrade for 26 of its long-haul planes, aiming to make flights to places like the UK Europe, the US and Asia more comfortable.
Air India introduces premium economy
The refreshed plane, now showing off Air India's new look, features modern interiors, comfier seats across all cabins, and upgraded in-flight entertainment.
For the first time on these jets, there's also a premium economy section for those wanting something between economy and business class.