Air India launches Delhi-Hanoi, Mumbai-Tokyo Haneda routes: Details here
Air India is rolling out two fresh international routes: Delhi-Hanoi and Mumbai-Tokyo Haneda.
These flights are designed to make travel easier for tourists, and business travelers heading to Vietnam or Japan.
The Delhi-Hanoi route kicks off May 1, 2026, with five flights a week.
Aircraft and frequency details
The Delhi-Hanoi service will use A320neo planes, adding over 7,000 monthly seats—making it Air India's second stop in Vietnam after Ho Chi Minh City.
Mumbai-Tokyo Haneda launches June 15 with four weekly Boeing 787-8 flights, joining the already upgraded daily Delhi-Tokyo Haneda service.
Check out flight timings
Delhi-Hanoi flights leave at 1:20am (arriving by 7:20am) on most days; returns depart Hanoi at 8:20am.
Mumbai-Tokyo Haneda takes off at 4:50pm (landing next morning), while the return leaves Tokyo at 8:50am.
Routes to open for bookings soon
These new routes will progressively open for bookings on Air India's website or app.