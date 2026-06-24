Air India launches Easy Connect for travelers from smaller towns

Air India starts Varanasi Delhi route

The first route starts from Varanasi to Delhi on June 25, letting passengers hop onward to 18 major cities like London, Frankfurt, and Singapore.

Air India has upgraded airports and brought in extra staff so everything runs seamlessly.

CEO Campbell Wilson says this move will help more people from Tier-two and Tier-three cities go global and is just the beginning: more cities are set to join soon.