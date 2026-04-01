Air India may cut staff, flights amid ₹20,000cr FY26 loss
Business
Air India is facing some tough times and might cut 5% to 7% of its staff while also scaling back flights by up to 20%.
The airline, backed by Tata Group, has racked up losses of ₹20,000 crore for FY26, so the board is meeting in May to figure out next steps.
Air India seeks over ₹10,000cr funding
About 10% of the crew could be benched as part of cost-cutting.
Air India is also looking for over ₹10,000 crore in extra funding to handle rising fuel prices and other economic pressures.
The company hopes for some relief on fuel taxes too, so big changes could be coming soon.