Air India may cut staff, flights amid ₹20,000cr FY26 loss Business Apr 25, 2026

Air India is facing some tough times and might cut 5% to 7% of its staff while also scaling back flights by up to 20%.

The airline, backed by Tata Group, has racked up losses of ₹20,000 crore for FY26, so the board is meeting in May to figure out next steps.