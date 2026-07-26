Why Air India is modifying its Boeing 787 aircraft
What's the story
Air India is modifying some of its Boeing 787 aircraft to fix a potential problem with the door assist handles. The move comes after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an airworthiness directive on the matter. The FAA had earlier this month adopted the directive for certain models of Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 after reports of their door assist handles coming loose during pre-flight checks.
Safety concern
What does FAA say?
The FAA's directive comes as a precautionary measure, considering that detached door assist handles could pose a risk of injury to passengers, crew members, or maintenance personnel while opening the door.
It could also restrict exit from the airplane during emergency evacuations.
To fix this issue, the FAA has mandated specific modifications in affected Dreamliners.
Fleet details
Air India's Dreamliner fleet
Air India's Dreamliner fleet consists of 35 aircraft, including 26 Boeing 787-8s and nine Boeing 787-9s.
Out of the latter, three are new while six were previously operated by Vistara.
An insider told PTI that the airline is aware of the FAA's directive, but it hasn't affected current flight operations or safety aspects.
The modifications are being carried out in phases with some legacy aircraft already modified.
Modification requirements
FAA's airworthiness directive requirements
The FAA's airworthiness directive mandates the installation of a new retainer above the lower keyway of the support bracket assembly and a placard on certain support bracket assemblies or marking the part.
It also calls for an inspection of forward and aft door assist handles with applicable on-condition actions.
For some other aircraft, it requires a new retainer above the lower keyway of the support bracket assembly at certain locations and reidentifying the support bracket assembly to be installed.