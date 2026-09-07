Air India names Tewolde Gebremariam CEO to prioritize safety
Big changes are coming to Air India as Tewolde Gebremariam steps in as CEO.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran says the focus is on making safety the top priority, rebuilding trust with passengers, and getting finances back on track.
This push comes after tough incidents like last year's Ahmedabad crash and a recent Airbus malfunction, putting extra pressure on the airline to step up its game.
Air India near ₹10,000 cr support
The airline is still losing money, more than $2 billion in the financial year ended March 2026, but isn't giving up.
There's a plan to modernize by adding 500-plus new planes and teaming up more closely with Vistara.
Gebremariam wants a "safety-first culture," better on-time flights, and fewer disruptions so travelers feel confident again.
Plus, close to securing about ₹10,000 crore in financial support from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines should help fuel this major transformation.