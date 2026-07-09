Air India nears completion of Vihaan. AI revamp by Tata Group
Air India is in the final stretch of its Vihaan.AI transformation, a major revamp kicked off by the Tata Group in 2022.
The airline has already expanded its fleet, upgraded customer service, and gone more digital.
Most of these changes are now part of daily life at Air India, though they're still working on updating older planes and boosting profits.
Air India receives 3rd Boeing 787-9
Even with global supply chain hiccups, Air India just got its third Boeing 787-9 and started modernizing an older 787-8 in the US.
They're also shifting focus to three main domestic hubs while adding more ultra-long-haul routes.
Profit goals have taken a hit from high costs and airspace issues, but the airline says its post-privatization foundation is strong, and it's not backing down from aiming higher.