Air India nears completion of Vihaan. AI revamp by Tata Group

Air India receives 3rd Boeing 787-9

Even with global supply chain hiccups, Air India just got its third Boeing 787-9 and started modernizing an older 787-8 in the US.

They're also shifting focus to three main domestic hubs while adding more ultra-long-haul routes.

Profit goals have taken a hit from high costs and airspace issues, but the airline says its post-privatization foundation is strong, and it's not backing down from aiming higher.