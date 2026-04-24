Air India opposes move to Navi Mumbai over higher fees Business Apr 24, 2026

Air India is pushing back against shifting its flights to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The airline says it's worried about higher costs, tricky logistics, and the lack of direct metro access: basically, things that could make travel less smooth for both airlines and passengers.

Plus, fees at Navi Mumbai are much steeper than at Noida Airport benchmarks.