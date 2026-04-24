Air India opposes move to Navi Mumbai over higher fees
Business
Air India is pushing back against shifting its flights to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The airline says it's worried about higher costs, tricky logistics, and the lack of direct metro access: basically, things that could make travel less smooth for both airlines and passengers.
Plus, fees at Navi Mumbai are much steeper than at Noida Airport benchmarks.
Air India seeks domestic route incentives
They're also not thrilled about the limited transport options around the new airport, which could steer flyers toward sticking with the current Mumbai airport.
While Air India supports some incentives offered for making the switch, they've suggested extending these perks and including domestic routes to make moving more worthwhile for airlines.