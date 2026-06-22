Air India partners with Booking.com for flights and stays
Business
Air India just partnered with Booking.com, so now you can book flights and places to stay in one go, right on Air India's website or app.
With access to 31 million global listings, including 8.6 million listings in homes, villas and other stay facilities, planning your next trip just got way easier.
Maharaja Club: 5 points per ₹100
If you're part of the Maharaja Club, you'll score five Maharaja points for every ₹100 spent using this new platform.
Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Booking.com, says this move blends Air India's growing international routes with Booking.com's massive accommodation options, making travel smoother for everyone.