Air India pauses pay hikes for at least 1 quarter
Business
Air India is putting its annual salary hikes on hold for at least one quarter, blaming rising jet fuel prices and airspace issues from the West Asia conflict.
Ravindra Kumar GP broke the news to employees in a recent town hall, but reassured everyone that job cuts aren't on the table.
Wilson urges cuts, variable pay preserved
Wilson urged staff to cut back on nonessential spending and focus hard on efficiency as the airline works through financial pressures.
The good news: variable pay for the last financial year and planned promotions will still go ahead, showing Air India's commitment to supporting its team even when times are tough.