Air India pauses unprofitable international flights amid rising operational costs

Air India trims schedule following detours

With Pakistan's airspace closed and longer detours needed due to tensions in West Asia, flying certain routes has gotten pricier and less practical.

Air India already trimmed its schedule in April and May, with more cuts planned for June and July.

Wilson reassured everyone these changes are temporary: We'll keep an eye on things and adjust as conditions improve.

The airline still runs a huge operation—190 planes, nearly 8,000 weekly flights, and 62 million people in the financial year ended March 31, 2026—but for now, it's all about staying flexible.