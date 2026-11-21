Air India plans to combine operations with Air India Express
Air India is planning to join forces with its low-cost arm, Air India Express, hoping to cut down on expenses.
The board, led by N Chandrasekaran, wants to combine roles, streamline flight routes, and boost fuel efficiency.
Employees will get more details soon as the airlines work out the next steps.
Air India loses over ₹22,000 cr
Air India has been losing money, over ₹22,000 crore in fiscal 2026, mainly because of fuel price rise, rupee depreciation and airspace closure restrictions that make western routes longer.
Even though Air India flies directly from India to North America and Europe, challenges keep piling up.
CEO Tewolde Gebremariam says the focus now is on slashing costs and running things more efficiently so they can win back travelers from foreign airlines and finally turn things around for good.