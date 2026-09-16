Air India posts ₹22,238.23cr consolidated loss for FY2026
Business
Air India just posted a huge consolidated loss of ₹22,238.23 crore for the year ending March 2026, more than twice what it lost last year.
The airline's total income dropped sharply compared to the previous year, alongside higher total expenses, increased aircraft repair and maintenance costs, and a much larger foreign-exchange loss.
Air India repair costs ₹14,976.45cr
Costs kept climbing, especially for aircraft repairs and maintenance, which hit ₹14,976.45 crore.
While fuel costs actually went down a bit, foreign exchange losses shot up to ₹7,388.23 crore.
On a slightly positive note, insurance from a major incident helped cover some big expenses without draining Air India's reserves too much.