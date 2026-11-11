Air India's loss in H1 FY27 stands at staggering ₹10,800cr 

The continued losses from Air India have led to a significant reduction in the carrying value of Singapore Airlines's investment in the Indian carrier.

The value has fallen by 29.5%, or S$334.7 million, from S$1,134.6 million on March 31, 2026, to S$799.9 million at the end of September this year.

This sharp decline highlights the financial challenges faced by both companies amid rising operational costs and geopolitical tensions affecting fuel prices.