Air India pushes fleet makeover to 2029 amid supply issues

Tata Group's $400 million revamp faces delays

This makeover is part of Tata Group's $400 million push since 2022, but it has not been smooth sailing: regulatory delays and staff shortages have slowed things down.

Still, Air India says costs are under control. They have already added their first upgraded aircraft, with more coming by late 2026 — even as external shocks are expected to weigh on costs and widen losses.

Despite the bumps, Air India is sticking with its long-term plan for better flights ahead.