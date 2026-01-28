Air India receives first bespoke Boeing 787-9 with new-generation cabins

Air India has taken delivery of its first custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a major milestone in the airline's fleet transformation program. The aircraft, registered as VT-AWA, arrived from Boeing's Everett facility in Washington on January 11. It is the first of its kind to be manufactured on the assembly line according to Air India's design and specifications.

Operational details Dreamliner to operate on Mumbai-Frankfurt route The new aircraft will start commercial operations from February 1, 2026, on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route. Over time, it will also be used for other European destinations as well as East Asia and Australia. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said this year is a major transformation period for the airline with more such planes coming in later this year.

Cabin configuration New aircraft features 3-class cabin configuration The newly delivered Boeing 787-9 comes with a three-class cabin configuration: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. The Business Class has 30 suites in a 1-2-1 layout with fully flat beds, privacy doors, and multiple power outlets. The Premium Economy has 28 seats in a 2-3-2 layout while the Economy cabin accommodates an impressive number of 238 seats in a space-efficient 3-3-3 layout.

