Air India receives first bespoke Boeing 787-9 with new-generation cabins
What's the story
Air India has taken delivery of its first custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, a major milestone in the airline's fleet transformation program. The aircraft, registered as VT-AWA, arrived from Boeing's Everett facility in Washington on January 11. It is the first of its kind to be manufactured on the assembly line according to Air India's design and specifications.
Operational details
Dreamliner to operate on Mumbai-Frankfurt route
The new aircraft will start commercial operations from February 1, 2026, on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route. Over time, it will also be used for other European destinations as well as East Asia and Australia. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said this year is a major transformation period for the airline with more such planes coming in later this year.
Cabin configuration
New aircraft features 3-class cabin configuration
The newly delivered Boeing 787-9 comes with a three-class cabin configuration: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. The Business Class has 30 suites in a 1-2-1 layout with fully flat beds, privacy doors, and multiple power outlets. The Premium Economy has 28 seats in a 2-3-2 layout while the Economy cabin accommodates an impressive number of 238 seats in a space-efficient 3-3-3 layout.
Entertainment system
All cabins equipped with AVANT up inflight entertainment system
All cabins of the new Boeing 787-9 are fitted with Thales's AVANT Up inflight entertainment system. This ensures a consistent high-definition experience throughout the aircraft. The upgrades are part of Air India's strategy to strengthen its position in the long-haul market by providing a uniform, premium product for business and leisure travelers alike.