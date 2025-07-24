Air India reports ₹10,859 crore loss for FY25: Key details

Air India's revenue actually grew 13.5% from FY24

Despite the losses, Air India's revenue actually grew 13.5% from FY24 thanks to improved fuel efficiency and merger benefits under its Vihaan. AI transformation plan.

They managed to turn a profit operationally but are still weighed down by high maintenance costs and the tough job of expanding their fleet.

It's a reminder that even big brands can struggle behind the scenes while trying to grow and modernize.

