Air India reports ₹10,859 crore loss for FY25: Key details
Air India just shared its first financial results since merging with other Tata airlines—and it's a mixed bag.
The airline pulled in a massive ₹78,636 crore in revenue for FY25 but still ended up with a net loss of ₹10,859 crore.
Even on its own, Air India lost nearly ₹4,000 crore; its low-cost arm, Air India Express, also reported heavy losses.
Air India's revenue actually grew 13.5% from FY24
Despite the losses, Air India's revenue actually grew 13.5% from FY24 thanks to improved fuel efficiency and merger benefits under its Vihaan. AI transformation plan.
They managed to turn a profit operationally but are still weighed down by high maintenance costs and the tough job of expanding their fleet.
It's a reminder that even big brands can struggle behind the scenes while trying to grow and modernize.
