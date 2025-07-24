Will Elon Musk be ousted from Tesla? Major shareholder votes
Tesla just reported a 16% drop in car sales—their biggest dip in over a decade.
This slump has people wondering if Elon Musk will stay in charge, especially since his 13% stake makes him more vulnerable to what shareholders decide.
Some critics say Musk's political moves and spreading of misinformation are hurting Tesla's image and sales.
Musk still chasing big ideas, Tesla has protections in place
Even with this financial setback, Musk is still chasing big ideas like humanoid robots and robotaxis—though neither brings in money yet.
Thanks to Tesla's bylaws, it takes two-thirds of shareholder votes to replace him, so he has some protection.
But with the stock falling nearly 9% after earnings, all eyes are on the big shareholder meeting coming up in November—it could really shape where Tesla goes from here.