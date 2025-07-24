Will Elon Musk be ousted from Tesla? Major shareholder votes

Musk still chasing big ideas, Tesla has protections in place

Even with this financial setback, Musk is still chasing big ideas like humanoid robots and robotaxis—though neither brings in money yet.

Thanks to Tesla's bylaws, it takes two-thirds of shareholder votes to replace him, so he has some protection.

But with the stock falling nearly 9% after earnings, all eyes are on the big shareholder meeting coming up in November—it could really shape where Tesla goes from here.