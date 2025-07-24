India aims to bring 5G to 90% of the country
India just dropped a draft of its National Telecom Policy, and it's all about faster, smarter connectivity.
The big goal? Bring 5G to 90% of the country and make sure everyone has access to 4G by 2030.
There's also a push to connect way more telecom towers with fiber—jumping from 46% today to 80%.
The policy also focuses on jobs, manufacturing, and cybersecurity
The policy isn't just about speed. It aims to create around 10 lakh new jobs in telecom, cut the sector's carbon footprint by nearly a third, and boost homegrown manufacturing with projects like the Telecom Manufacturing Zone.
Cybersecurity gets an upgrade too, with AI-powered protection and a move toward quantum-safe communications.
The government wants feedback on these plans before making it official—so this could shape how we all connect in the future.