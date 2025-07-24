India sets up ₹25,000 crore maritime development fund: Details here

MDF aims to support maritime projects and raise Indian-flagged ships' share of world cargo. There's also support for greener shipyards with an extra ₹18,090 crore set aside for shipbuilding upgrades—and a push for more investment through partnerships with countries like Norway and Australia.

India hopes to draw in a total of ₹75,000 crore

With a planned interest subsidy of ₹5,000 crore to encourage shipbuilding and recycling, India hopes to draw in a total of ₹75,000 crore for maritime growth by 2030.

If all goes well, this could mean more jobs on land and sea—and a bigger spot for India on the world's shipping map.