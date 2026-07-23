Air India restarts nonstop Delhi-Toronto service August 1 2026 nearly-three-hours-shorter
Business
Air India is restarting its nonstop Delhi-Toronto flights from August 1, 2026, now with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
No more fuel stop in Vienna means the trip gets nearly three hours shorter, down to 17 hours going out and up to 16 hours coming back.
Daily service, premium economy, bookings open
Flights will run daily instead of just five times a week, giving you more flexibility.
The Dreamliner brings in premium economy for this route, plus upgraded business and economy cabins.
Expect comfier seats, better entertainment, mood lighting inspired by Indian wellness, improved food options, USB charging ports, and Bluetooth audio.
Bookings are already open on Air India's website and app.