Air India restores daily New Delhi Toronto flights with 787-9
Air India is restoring daily service between New Delhi and Toronto starting August 1, after a temporary reduction in service during the U.S.-Iran conflict.
Most of these flights now use the upgraded Boeing 787-9, so you can expect comfier cabins and improved onboard service, definitely a step up for travelers.
Air India adds Toronto Mumbai nonstop
Looking ahead to winter 2026-27, Air India is adding a new nonstop route from Toronto to Mumbai and bumping up its Canada-India capacity by 4,400 seats each month.
The schedule now includes 20 weekly flights: 10 between Toronto and New Delhi, three connecting Toronto and Mumbai, plus seven from Vancouver to New Delhi.
The airline says this expansion is all about giving the Indian community in Canada more options, especially when travel demand spikes around festivals.