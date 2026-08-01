Air India restores daily New Delhi Toronto flights with 787-9

Looking ahead to winter 2026-27, Air India is adding a new nonstop route from Toronto to Mumbai and bumping up its Canada-India capacity by 4,400 seats each month.

The schedule now includes 20 weekly flights: 10 between Toronto and New Delhi, three connecting Toronto and Mumbai, plus seven from Vancouver to New Delhi.

The airline says this expansion is all about giving the Indian community in Canada more options, especially when travel demand spikes around festivals.