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Home / News / Business News / Ex-Air India chief Campbell Wilson joins Air New Zealand board
Ex-Air India chief Campbell Wilson joins Air New Zealand board
The appointment will take effect from September 24

Ex-Air India chief Campbell Wilson joins Air New Zealand board

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 19, 2026
01:07 pm
What's the story

Air New Zealand, the country's national carrier, has announced the appointment of former Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson and ex-CFO Robert McDonald as directors on its board. The appointments will take effect on September 24, coinciding with the airline's annual shareholders' meeting. The move comes as Air New Zealand grapples with delayed aircraft deliveries, ongoing engine issues, and rising fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict.

Career highlights

Aviation journey

Wilson, who hails from New Zealand, has over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry.

He was appointed CEO and Managing Director of Air India in July 2022 after a long stint with Singapore Airlines.

However, he stepped down from Air India in April 2026 amid continued financial losses and increased regulatory scrutiny following a deadly crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

Transformation journey

His tenure at Air India

Wilson was brought on board to lead Air India's transformation after the Tata Group acquired the airline from the Indian government in 2022.

His tenure saw an ambitious expansion of Air India's fleet and international network.

However, operational and regulatory challenges continued to plague the airline, while Wilson's departure came as Air India sought a new leadership structure for its next phase of transformation.

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Airline expertise

Wilson's experience in the airline industry

Before his stint at Air India, Wilson spent nearly 26 years at Singapore Airlines in various senior roles.

He was also the founding CEO of Scoot, Singapore Airlines's low-cost carrier.

His experience spans full-service and low-cost airline models, airline operations, commercial strategy, and international aviation, an asset for Air New Zealand.

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