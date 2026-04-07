Air India searches for CEO as Campbell Wilson exits early
Business
Air India just announced they're searching for a new CEO (Campbell Wilson, who took over after Tata Group's 2022 acquisition, has decided to leave before his planned five-year term is up).
He'll stay on until someone new is found, so there's no sudden leadership gap.
His exit comes amid ongoing financial and operational challenges for the airline.
Air India losses expected beyond ₹20,000cr
Wilson's departure comes as Air India faces some major money troubles, with losses expected to cross ₹20,000 crore by March 2026.
Still, it wasn't all bad news during his time: revenue actually grew by 13% in 2024-25 and losses shrank compared to the year before.