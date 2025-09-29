Next Article
Air India secures $215 million loan for Boeing 777-300ERs
Air India just scored a $215 million loan from Bank of India and Standard Chartered to help pay off debt on six Boeing 777-300ER jets.
The deal was put together through Gujarat International Finance-Tec City (GIFT City) and comes with a six-year repayment plan.
Lenders' confidence in AI boosts financing deal
This is a big moment for Bank of India, as it's their first time leading a loan like this in GIFT City.
The financing also follows one of India's worst aviation disasters earlier this year, which had delayed talks at first.
Air India originally asked for $200 million back in July, but the final amount ended up even higher—indicating lenders' confidence in the airline.