Air India sends Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Shanghai for retrofit
Business
Air India is stepping up its game by sending a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Shanghai for a much-needed upgrade.
This marks the time retrofitting is happening outside the US speeding up its push to modernize older planes.
So far, three of these Dreamliners have already been revamped, with more in progress both in Victorville and now Shanghai.
Air India plans 16 787-8 retrofits
The airline's widebody lineup includes 60 aircraft: 35 of them are Dreamliners.
By 2027, Air India wants to retrofit 16 787-8s so passengers get a better experience.
Plus, the Air India Group is planning to add over 100 new planes in just two years, including some shiny new models like the 787-9s and A350-1000s arriving later this year.