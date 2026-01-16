Air India, Singapore Airlines strengthen ties with new framework deal

Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement to strengthen their long-standing partnership. The deal was signed in Mumbai on January 16, 2026, by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong. The agreement is expected to improve connectivity between the two countries and provide more options for passengers.

Cooperation details Strategic initiatives under the new agreement The new agreement will see both airlines working together on flight schedules, expanding codeshare offerings, and enabling seamless booking across both carriers for a single journey. The partnership could also lead to greater integration of corporate travel programs and enhanced benefits for frequent flyer members of Air India's Maharaja Club and SIA's KrisFlyer program.

Growth potential Current codeshare and future expansion plans Currently, Air India and Singapore Airlines codeshare on 61 points across 20 countries. This came after a 2024 expansion that added 51 international and domestic destinations. The new agreement lays the groundwork for further collaboration, including exploring opportunities beyond India and Singapore to meet growing global travel demand.

Strategic vision Leaders express commitment to global expansion Wilson reiterated Air India's commitment to expanding its global footprint through strategic partnerships. He said, "This agreement establishes a structured platform for both airlines to explore future areas of collaboration and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders." Phong described the deal as a "natural evolution" of the carriers' successful partnership, strengthening connectivity between Singapore and India while supporting air travel growth.

