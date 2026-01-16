Air India, Singapore Airlines strengthen ties with new framework deal
What's the story
Air India and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a commercial cooperation framework agreement to strengthen their long-standing partnership. The deal was signed in Mumbai on January 16, 2026, by Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong. The agreement is expected to improve connectivity between the two countries and provide more options for passengers.
Cooperation details
Strategic initiatives under the new agreement
The new agreement will see both airlines working together on flight schedules, expanding codeshare offerings, and enabling seamless booking across both carriers for a single journey. The partnership could also lead to greater integration of corporate travel programs and enhanced benefits for frequent flyer members of Air India's Maharaja Club and SIA's KrisFlyer program.
Growth potential
Current codeshare and future expansion plans
Currently, Air India and Singapore Airlines codeshare on 61 points across 20 countries. This came after a 2024 expansion that added 51 international and domestic destinations. The new agreement lays the groundwork for further collaboration, including exploring opportunities beyond India and Singapore to meet growing global travel demand.
Strategic vision
Leaders express commitment to global expansion
Wilson reiterated Air India's commitment to expanding its global footprint through strategic partnerships. He said, "This agreement establishes a structured platform for both airlines to explore future areas of collaboration and create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders." Phong described the deal as a "natural evolution" of the carriers' successful partnership, strengthening connectivity between Singapore and India while supporting air travel growth.
Next steps
Regulatory approvals and future announcements
The commercial cooperation framework is subject to regulatory approvals and the signing of definitive joint business agreements. Further details on route expansions and enhanced passenger offerings will be announced as plans are finalized. This partnership marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity between India and Singapore, making air travel more accessible for passengers from both countries.